Bucks' Dragan Bender: Plays 14 minutes in rout

Bender saw 14 minutes of action off the bench in Monday's win over Chicago.

The Bucks took a flier on Bender this summer, and he's yet to make much of an impact for what's been one of the healthier and more consistent rotations in the NBA. However, the absence of Robin Lopez (illness) of late has allowed Bender to see some minutes in three of the last four games. He played 21 minutes in wins over New York and Brooklyn, respectively, before Monday's game, which he finished with five points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. Once Lopez returns, expect Bender to return to a lesser role and plenty of DNPs.