Bucks' Dragan Bender: Plays two minutes in garbage time
Bender racked up one assist and one block in two minutes during Saturday's 104-90 victory over Detroit.
Bender played two minutes of garbage time Saturday, continuing his disappointing season. He is barely seeing any court time for the Bucks and can be left on all waiver wires.
