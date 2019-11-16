Play

Bucks' Dragan Bender: Recalled by Bucks

The Bucks have recalled Bender from their G League affiliate ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Bender is fresh off a nice outing for the Oshkosh Herd in which he contributed 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3PT), 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He will now be available for Saturday's contest in Indiana.

