Bucks' Dragan Bender: Recalled by Bucks
The Bucks have recalled Bender from their G League affiliate ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Bender is fresh off a nice outing for the Oshkosh Herd in which he contributed 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3PT), 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He will now be available for Saturday's contest in Indiana.
