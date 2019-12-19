Bucks' Dragan Bender: Remains out Thursday
Bender (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Lakers.
Bender will stick on the bench for a seventh straight game as he continues to battle back from a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play comes Saturday in New York.
