Bucks' Dragan Bender: Returns to G League
Bender was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Bender was recalled from the Herd in mid-November and made one garbage-time appears for the Bucks. The 22-year-old will immediately take the court for Wisconsin on Friday night.
