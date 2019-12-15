Bucks' Dragan Bender: Ruled out Monday
Bender (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Bender will miss a seventh-straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Considering there's no firm timetable for his return, Bender can continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's tilt with the Lakers.
