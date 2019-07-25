Bucks' Dragan Bender: Will join Bucks

Bender, who was previously expected to sign in Russia, has changed course and will sign a two-year deal with the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Bender has failed to live up to expectations placed on him by his draft position. While he's made some strides in rebounding and passing since his rookie season, Bender was projected to be a stretch big in the NBA, and he has posted just a 32.1 career three-point percentage. Still, Bender is 21 years old and has upside considering his 7-foot-1 frame and professional pedigree from overseas success. Ultimately, signing Bender represents a low-risk move for the Bucks, who have come to value floor-spacing bigs.