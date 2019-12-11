Bucks' Dragan Bender: Won't play Wednesday
Bender (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
A sprained right ankle will continue to sideline Bender, who has appeared in three games for Milwaukee this season. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Grizzlies.
