The Bucks officially announced Bryant's signing Thursday.

Bryant agreed in principle to a deal with the Bucks last week, but now he's formally put pen to paper. The 26-year-old was a standout performer for Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv during the 2020-21 EuroLeague season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.3 minutes per game while shooting 36.9 percent from downtown. It's unclear if he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, but he should make his Milwaukee debut at some point before the end of the regular season.