Bucks' Elijah Bryant: Scores game-high 31 points

Bryant totaled 31 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in the Bucks' 100-91 loss to the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Bryant is coming off a big year with Israeli team Hapoel Eliat, in which he led the team to the Israeli League Final Four and earned an All-Israeli League First Team selection. He's giving the NBA another shot and will need to impress the Bucks after going undrafted in 2018 and briefly playing summer league ball for the 76ers last year.