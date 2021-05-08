Bryant is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks waived Rodions Kurucs on Saturday and have opted to sign Bryant in a corresponding move. The BYU alum has yet to taste the NBA and has played internationally since graduating in 2018. He has spent his last three seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 triples across 23.3 minutes this past season. While he is unlikely to see any significant minutes in Milwaukee, he will need to use this as an opportunity to make an impression.