Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: 10 dimes in OT victory
Bledsoe posted 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory against the Wizards.
In addition to an efficient 23 points, Bledsoe was able to rack up 10 assists for the first time since Jan. 28, which was also during a victory over Washington. Monday's performance also marked the 24th time in Bledsoe's career that he's gone for 20 points and 10 assists, with his teams posting a 16-8 record in those contests. This month, Bledsoe is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...