Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Active Monday
Bledsoe (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe bruised his knee in Saturday's victory over the Lakers and subsequently landed on the injury report heading into Monday night. The issue does not appear to be serious though, as he is set to take the court for the third time with his new team. The Kentucky product has posted an average of 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 0.5 triples across 30 minutes in two games with the Bucks. He figures to see similar minutes Monday assuming avoids any setbacks with his knee.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Game-time decision with knee contusion•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid debut in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will start Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Goes through shootaround, still expected to make Bucks debut•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected to make Bucks debut Friday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will be dealt to Bucks•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.