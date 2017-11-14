Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Active Monday

Bledsoe (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe bruised his knee in Saturday's victory over the Lakers and subsequently landed on the injury report heading into Monday night. The issue does not appear to be serious though, as he is set to take the court for the third time with his new team. The Kentucky product has posted an average of 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 0.5 triples across 30 minutes in two games with the Bucks. He figures to see similar minutes Monday assuming avoids any setbacks with his knee.