Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong effort Wednesday
Bledsoe totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers.
Bledsoe has turned things around after a slow start to the season. He put together a nice all-around game Wednesday and has moved inside the top-100 for the season. There may still be a small opportunity to buy-low on Bledsoe, however, chances are that ship has sailed. Bledsoe should continue to ramp up his production, although, based on previous seasons, there are likely to be a few bumps in the road.
