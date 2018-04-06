Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong performance in loss
Bledsoe totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Nets.
Bledsoe continued his excellent recent form, scoring 18 points to go with four steals. While he has been tearing it up lately, the Bucks desperately need some guard help with Bledsoe basically producing the only value from that position. Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) are getting closer to making a return and it could not come soon enough for the struggling Bucks.
