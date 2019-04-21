Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong performance in win
Bledsoe finished with 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 victory over the Pistons.
Bledsoe put up another strong performance in Saturday's Game 3 victory whilst also being afforded some rest down the stretch. The series appears all but over and the Bucks are simply too strong all over the floor. Bledsoe certainly adds a veteran presence for the Bucks and will be invaluable as the playoffs develop.
