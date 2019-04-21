Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong performance in win

Bledsoe finished with 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 victory over the Pistons.

Bledsoe put up another strong performance in Saturday's Game 3 victory whilst also being afforded some rest down the stretch. The series appears all but over and the Bucks are simply too strong all over the floor. Bledsoe certainly adds a veteran presence for the Bucks and will be invaluable as the playoffs develop.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...