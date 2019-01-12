Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Approaches triple-double in loss
Bledsoe contributed 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes Friday against Washington.
Bledsoe, who was questionable coming into Friday's game, made up for shooting an inefficient 33-percent from the field with strong statistical contributions in assists, rebounds and steals. The veteran guard took on a larger playmaking role with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) out, recording his third-most assists and taking his most shots of the year. When Antetokounmpo returns to the lineup, expect Bledsoe to return to his usual role of a secondary playmaker.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...