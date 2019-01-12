Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Approaches triple-double in loss

Bledsoe contributed 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes Friday against Washington.

Bledsoe, who was questionable coming into Friday's game, made up for shooting an inefficient 33-percent from the field with strong statistical contributions in assists, rebounds and steals. The veteran guard took on a larger playmaking role with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) out, recording his third-most assists and taking his most shots of the year. When Antetokounmpo returns to the lineup, expect Bledsoe to return to his usual role of a secondary playmaker.