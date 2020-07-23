Bledsoe (illness) arrived to the NBA bubble in Orlando on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old announced last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 (he was asymptomatic), but he's apparently cleared the testing protocols and is nearing his return to the team. Bledsoe presumably must still complete the league's two-day quarantine period before joining his teammates. The Bucks first game of the NBA restart is scheduled for July 31 versus the Celtics, so he'll have less than a week of practice time before the season resumes.