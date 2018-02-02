Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Available to play Friday
Bledsoe (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe had been nursing a sore left ankle that caused him to miss Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, but the point guard is back in action Friday. His return could not have been more timely, as it was just announced earlier that Malcolm Brogdon (quad) will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, leaving Bledsoe as the clear cut No. 1 option at point guard moving forward. Bledsoe will likely be called upon to play a heavy dose of minutes Friday, with Matthew Dellavedova serving as his primary backup.
