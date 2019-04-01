Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Back in action Monday

Bledsoe will be available Monday against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe was one of several regulars held out of Sunday's game against Atlanta, but he'll return to the starting five for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Over his last five games, Bledsoe is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

