Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Best scoring output of season

Bledsoe had 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal during Milwaukee's 134-106 win at Minnesota on Monday night.

Bledsoe started the season dealing with a rib injury but he has been playing better of late -- he has averaged 18.0 points in his last three outings, while dishing out five or more dimes in his last five starts. Coming out of his best scoring effort of the season, Bledsoe will aim to extend his solid run of play Wednesday at the Clippers.