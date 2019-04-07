Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Big double-double in loss

Bledsoe finished with 33 points (12-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block over 33 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Bledsoe bounced back in a big way on Saturday after being ejected just minutes into Thursday's game against the 76ers. He led all scorers and handed out 11 assists for a double-double and a productive final stat line. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out of the lineup, Bledsoe was forced to take on a larger role on offense.