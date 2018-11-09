Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Bounces back in big win
Bledsoe generated 26 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
After struggling with his shot in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Bledsoe bounced back with his sharpest performance of the season. The veteran's 83.3 percent success rate was a season-high figure, and it led to a season-best point total as well. Bledsoe was also active on the assists and rebounding fronts, making it a strong night all around. Plagued by some inconsistency that had seen him score in single digits in three of five games prior to Thursday's, Bledsoe and his fantasy owners will hope his effort against the Warriors serves as a launch point for an extended stretch of strong production.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scuffles badly with shot in loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Contributes 13 points in defeat•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid production in comfortable victory Monday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Underperforms in blowout win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Fills the boxscore Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Double-double in win over Knicks•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...