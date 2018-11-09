Bledsoe generated 26 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

After struggling with his shot in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Bledsoe bounced back with his sharpest performance of the season. The veteran's 83.3 percent success rate was a season-high figure, and it led to a season-best point total as well. Bledsoe was also active on the assists and rebounding fronts, making it a strong night all around. Plagued by some inconsistency that had seen him score in single digits in three of five games prior to Thursday's, Bledsoe and his fantasy owners will hope his effort against the Warriors serves as a launch point for an extended stretch of strong production.