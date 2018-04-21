Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Bounces back on offense in Game 3
Bledsoe delivered 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Bledsoe bounced back from a pair of sub-40-percent shooting efforts in the first two games of the series to drain an impressive 61.5 percent of his 13 attempts Friday. The veteran point guard has upped his point totals in each game of the series and will look to accomplish the feat again when the Bucks try to even matters up at 2-2 in Sunday's Game 4.
