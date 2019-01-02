Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Breaks offensive cold spell

Bledsoe finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Bucks' 121-98 triumph over the Pistons.

Bledsoe's outing should at least temporarily restore some confidence for his fantasy managers, who may have been frustrated by the point guard averaging only 11.2 points, 4.5 boards and 3.8 assists across his previous six contests. Though the presences of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez won't afford Bledsoe the opportunity to carry the load much offensively, he's at least made up for a slight downturn in his scoring with an uptick in field-goal percentage. His 49.6 percent mark from the field this season is 43 points above his career average.