Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Chips in across the board
Bledsoe recorded 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over the Mavericks.
Bledsoe played well again Friday, scoring 24 points while adding another three steals. He has been a nice fit for his new team, and has been especially dynamic on the defensive end. He is averaging almost two steals per game since joining the Bucks, and has complimented Giannis Antetokounmpo quite nicely on the offensive end.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Finishes with 19 points in victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Continues tear with 25 in victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in 21 in Tuesday's victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Excels against old teammates•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has best game in victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Active Monday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...