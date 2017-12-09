Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Chips in across the board

Bledsoe recorded 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Bledsoe played well again Friday, scoring 24 points while adding another three steals. He has been a nice fit for his new team, and has been especially dynamic on the defensive end. He is averaging almost two steals per game since joining the Bucks, and has complimented Giannis Antetokounmpo quite nicely on the offensive end.