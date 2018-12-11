Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Clutch double-double in win
Bledsoe scored a game-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Cavaliers.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (neck) a late scratch for this one, the Bucks needed someone else to step up and Bledsoe answered the call. It's his third double-double of the season -- and first involving boards instead of assists -- but the veteran guard has dropped 20-plus points in three of his last five games and drained multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 12, as he continues to provide Milwaukee with a consistent outside threat.
