Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Clutch double-double in win

Bledsoe scored a game-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Cavaliers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (neck) a late scratch for this one, the Bucks needed someone else to step up and Bledsoe answered the call. It's his third double-double of the season -- and first involving boards instead of assists -- but the veteran guard has dropped 20-plus points in three of his last five games and drained multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 12, as he continues to provide Milwaukee with a consistent outside threat.