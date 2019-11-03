Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Cold outside shooting continues
Bledsoe finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.
Bledsoe is now shooting 23 percent from outside, a full 10 percentage points lower than his career average as he looks to find his stroke from deep. However, the Kentucky product still was effective in the win with a season-high in rebounds on the year. He'll have a quick turnaround before going up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
