Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Collects 24 points Wednesday
Bledsoe recorded 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bledsoe was tasked with a larger offensive role given Giannis Antetokoumpo's (ankle) absence, and turned in a solid scoring output with the role. Bledsoe was able to get to the line 19 times in the last two games, a trend that will help keep his scoring output consistent if he can maintain his aggressiveness on that end of the floor.
