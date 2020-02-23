Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Comes close to double-double
Bledsoe registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.
The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in 11 straight contests while notching three or more boards and/or four or more assists in each of those games. He is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 boards per game during that span, as he has settled himself as an excellent scoring option in Milwaukee's high-octane offense.
