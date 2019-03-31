Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Coming off bench Sunday vs. Hawks
Bledsoe won't start and will be available off the bench in Sunday's tilt against Atlanta, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe's move to the bench comes as a surprise. Khris Middleton (groin) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) are ruled out for the game and the team is going with a largely bench player lineup as a result. It's unclear how many minutes Bledsoe will see off the bench, but he'll figure to return to his role as a starter in the near future.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded line in Thursday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Collects 24 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will return Monday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.