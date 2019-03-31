Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Coming off bench Sunday vs. Hawks

Bledsoe won't start and will be available off the bench in Sunday's tilt against Atlanta, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe's move to the bench comes as a surprise. Khris Middleton (groin) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) are ruled out for the game and the team is going with a largely bench player lineup as a result. It's unclear how many minutes Bledsoe will see off the bench, but he'll figure to return to his role as a starter in the near future.