Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Continues steady play in win

Bledsoe recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Friday's 108-99 win over the Hornets.

The only blemish on Bledsoe's line was an unfortunate 0-for-7 shooting night from beyond the arc, which makes him a dreadful 1-for 14 over the past two games. This kind of result has become commonplace for the 27-year-old, as he's struggling with a conversion rate of only 30.7 percent from long range. If he could right the ship in that department, Bledsoe's overall value would most certainly skyrocket. Even with his struggles, his value as the floor general of the NBA-leading Bucks is undeniable.