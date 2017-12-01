Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Continues tear with 25 in victory
Bledsoe posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 103-91 win over the Trail Blazers.
Bledsoe's been on a torrid pace in the past four games, averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. His output is particularly remarkable when you consider that all of those games occurred on the road. The Bucks also went 3-1 during that span, and Bledsoe obviously has been invaluable during that span. HE's emerged again as an elite point guard in his new home and is a must=start in all formats.
