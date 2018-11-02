Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Contributes 13 points in defeat
Bledsoe tallied 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Bledsoe couldn't get much going offensively, and he had a critical miss of a free-throw attempt with 12.8 seconds remaining and the Bucks down by two. He still found his way to a serviceable stat line courtesy of his work as a facilitator, and he's now dished out between six and nine assists over his last three games. However, the nine-year veteran continues to be less productive offensively overall as compared to last season, as he's seen his scoring drop from 15.7 to 13.1 points per game, which is directly tied in to a decline in shot attempts from 13.3 to 10.6 per contest.
