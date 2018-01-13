Bledsoe tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 108-94 loss to the Warriors.

Bledsoe was the only Bucks player to help out Giannis Antetokounmpo on the offensive end the entire game, but he also played solid defense, collecting four steals. Bledsoe has the potential to be a consistent scorer and a high-end second option to the Greek Freak, as was seen when he was on the Suns. Look for him to continue taking around 15 shots on a given night, which bodes well for his fantasy prospects.