Bledsoe is dealing with soreness in his left ankle but he is still listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Dean Maniatt of Brew Hoop reports.

This is the first mentioning of an ankle issue for Bledsoe, but the Bucks are likely just doing their due diligence with the injury report, even though the injury seems to be pretty minor in nature. If Bledsoe surprisingly ends up sitting out Friday, Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon would be the top candidates for additional playing time.