Bledsoe had 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Bledsoe was fairly quiet overall but did earn by far his highest minute total since the restart. Though Milwaukee has already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Bledsoe may still see his fair share of minutes in at least one of the last two regular season games in an effort to ramp up for the playoffs.