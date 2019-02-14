Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Disappears in win
Bledsoe totaled four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Bledsoe came up very small in Wednesday's win, but Giannis Antetokounmpo propelled the Bucks to a win despite his teammate's poor showing. The four point performance snapped a 16-game streak of double-digit scoring for Bledsoe and his overall stat line was uncharacteristic. He's sure to bounce back when Milwaukee returns to action following All-Star Weekend.
