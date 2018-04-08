Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Dishes 10 assists Saturday
Bledsoe produced 22 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 victory over the Knicks.
Bledsoe showed out Saturday night as the main handler of the Bucks, dishing out double-digit assists for the first time since December. Bledsoe also found his stride shooting the ball as he looks geared up for a solid postseason showing when the Bucks get there in a few more games.
