Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Dishes 10 dimes in Saturday's win

Bledsoe compiled two points (1-2 FG), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.

Bledsoe had been listed as probable due to right knee soreness but was able to take the court. Despite seeing his lowest minute total since the season opener, Bledsoe matched his season high in assists, handing out 10 for the second time in the last three tilts.