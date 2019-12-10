Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Distributor in win

Bledsoe recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 32 minutes of a 110-101 win against Orlando on Monday.

Bledsoe's scoring impact was once again limited but he still managed to show up in other ways, matching teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo for the team high in assists. Bledsoe hasn't had to step up as a scorer this season for the Bucks, but he's still contributing nightly for his team. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.