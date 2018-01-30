Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Doesn't return with sore ankle
Bledsoe left Monday's game against the 76ers with a sore left ankle and did not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe started Monday's game, however left after playing just three minutes and wasn't able to return. The Bucks next game is Thursday against the Timberwolves, and Bledsoe should be considered questionable for that game at this time. More information should come out in the coming days.
