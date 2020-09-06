Bledsoe finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 boards, six assists, and one block, in 40 minutes of a 118-115 overtime win to Miami on Sunday.

Bledsoe turned in his best game of the series with his team's back against the wall in Game Four, notching a double-double as his team fought off elimination and extended the series. The stellar all-around game wasn't without its flaws, as Bledsoe was miserable from deep in a game where his team needed him to make a shot. He'll look to improve his shooting in Tuesday's Game 5.