Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Double-double in win over Hawks
Bledsoe scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 win over the Hawks.
The double-double was his fourth of the season, while the scoring outburst was the first time Bledsoe's hit for 20-plus in a month. The 28-year-old's offense has been down as the clear third wheel for the Bucks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but Bledsoe is still capable of providing solid numbers on a fairly consistent basis.
