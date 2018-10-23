Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Double-double in win over Knicks
Bledsoe scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Knicks.
Not surprisingly, he posted his first double-double of the young season on a night when both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton hit for 30-plus points. Bledsoe averaged a career-high 6.3 assists a game in 2016-17, his final full season in Phoenix, but he could be poised to top that mark this year with both his star teammates continuing their growth as scorers.
