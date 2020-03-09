Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Doubtful for Monday night
Bledsoe is listed as doubtful on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against Denver.
Bledsoe is apparently dealing with some swelling in his right knee, so the team is leaning toward holding him out on the second night of a back-to-back. With George Hill (leg) already ruled out, Donte DiVincenzo could be in line for more playmaking duties.
