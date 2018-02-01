Bledsoe (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe played just three minutes during Monday's matchup with the 76ers, as he was dealing with what's being listed as a sore left ankle. He was also limited during Wednesday's practice, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he's not expected to take the court against the Timberwolves. Barring a surprise recovery, look for Bledsoe to sit out Thursday, which would make his next shot to take the court on Friday against the Knicks. Bledsoe's absence should create more opportunities for guys like Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon.