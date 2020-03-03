Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drop in production continues Monday

Bledsoe posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 105-89 loss to the Heat.

Bledsoe has seen either 22 or 21 minutes in each of the past three games, though one of those was a blowout win over the Thunder, and Monday's game was the second night of a back-to-back. Still, this is a less-than-ideal trend for fantasy owners, who have seen Bledsoe average just 6.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across the past three contests. Coach Mike Budenholzer, in the past, has shown a willingness to keep Bledsoe on the bench if he isn't playing well. We'll see if Bledsoe can turn things around Wednesday against the Pacers in Milwaukee.