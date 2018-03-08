Bledsoe scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.

He's now scored in double digits in 14 straight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch. Bledsoe has re-discovered his Suns form in the nick of time, and he should continue seeing significant usage as the Bucks try to cling to a playoff spot.