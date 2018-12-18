Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 17 points Monday
Bledsoe produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 107-104 win over the Pistons.
Bledsoe posted his best assist total in the last 10 contests Monday night, as he efficiently passed the ball around to avoid taking contested shots. His ability to limit turnovers as a point guard also boasts well for his future output and he should see regular run going forward.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Clutch double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Plays thief for four steals in loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 27 points in 26 minutes•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in season-best scoring total•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has quiet night in narrow victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...