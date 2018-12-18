Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 17 points Monday

Bledsoe produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 107-104 win over the Pistons.

Bledsoe posted his best assist total in the last 10 contests Monday night, as he efficiently passed the ball around to avoid taking contested shots. His ability to limit turnovers as a point guard also boasts well for his future output and he should see regular run going forward.